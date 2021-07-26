Delhi Metro services briefly delayed due to mild tremors: DMRC

-
Delhi Metro train services, which began operating with full seating capacity from Monday, were briefly delayed due to mild tremors reported in the morning, officials said.
A senior DMRC official said, there are protocols in place for such situations, and the delay happened on account of it.
In view of the latest guidelines issued on Saturday by the of city government regarding Covid containment, services began this morning at 6 am, with 100 per cent seating capacity.
However, there is still no provision for standing travel inside coaches, as has been since June 7, officials said.
Around 8 am, the DMRC tweeted that "mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am in the morning. As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally".
According to protocol, the moment a train operators learns of any tremor, the train is then run with a cautionary speed and brought to halt to the immediate next station, the official said.
So, on Monday morning, a delay of 10-15 minutes happened in services, as every system needs to be thoroughly checked before resumption of services, he said.
However, there were no immediate details from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on it.
An official said that it must have been a minor tremor.
The DMRC, till Sunday, was running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity since June 7 when the services had resumed after a long hiatus.
