Delhi Metro services to resume as per regular timetable on weekends

Delhi Metro services on weekends will be resumed as per regular timetable from Saturday in view of the ease in restrictions due to improvement in Covid situation in the city, officials said.
Weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from January 8 onwards, following which services had been curtailed.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.
"In view of the latest guidelines issued by the government for the containment of COVID-19 in Delhi, metro services on weekends (Saturday/Sunday) will be again resumed as per routine weekend time table on all lines starting tomorrow i.e, 29th January 2022," the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday.
However, minor change in services will be there on Yellow Line, as announced earlier owing to Beating Retreat Ceremony on Saturday.
On January 29, on the occasion of Beating Retreat ceremony, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 pm to 6:30 pm, the DMRC had earlier said.
However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 pm, it added.
The guidelines for travel with 100 per cent seating capacity, with no provision for standing still remains in place. In view of the same, entry at stations will continue to remain regulated as per the ground situation to ensure compliance to Covid guidelines, the DMRC said.
Passengers are advised to keep extra time for their commute and cooperate with the authorities, it said.
