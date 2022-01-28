Indian family that froze to death near Canada-US border are from Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Canada border where Indian family died has had human smuggling cases before
Omicron can drive daily Canada's Covid cases to record high: Health agency
ITBP deploys own engineering wing for Indo-China border roads, tracks
Pak Independence Day: Rangers, BSF exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border
Covid concerns and migrants' issues spur EU to toughen border rules
-
An Indian family that froze to death near the US-Canada border has been identified as residents of Dinducha in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
They were identified as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (39), Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel (37), Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel (11) and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel (3). All belong to the same family and were found dead near Emerson, Manitoba, approximately 12 metres from the Canada-US border on January 19 by Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
"A week ago, our officers searched for four dead people near Emerson, Manitoba, near the US-Canada border. Our officers are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the victims. With the completion of the autopsy, we are now in a position to confirm the identities of the victims. They belong to the same family and are all Indian citizens. The medical examiner's office also confirmed that the cause of death was exposure," Canadian police said in a statement.
Indian family that was found dead near the US-Canada border were identified as residents of Dingucha village. The village has around 2,500 to 3,000 households where at least a person from each family lives abroad. After the news came, the entire village is in shock.
"The family has decided to perform the last rituals in Canada," Jashwant Patel, a relative of the family told reporters.
Another villager Jayesh Chaudhari said, "I got to know that today morning Canadian government has clarified that the four members of an Indian family found dead near the US-Canada border a few days ago have been identified as residents of Dingucha village."
The Patel family's dream of going to America was shattered before the border.
In the press statement, the Indian High Commission in Canada said a special team led by an officer from the Consulate General of India in Toronto is currently in Manitoba helping with the investigation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU