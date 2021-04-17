Delhi Police intensifies patrolling on first day of weekend curfew

The Delhi Police on Saturday intensified patrolling across the city on the first day of the weekend curfew imposed by the AAP government in view of spiralling cases.

Pickets have been placed across the city and security personnel are inspecting the movement passes, officials said, adding that the movement of people involved in non-essential services is not allowed.

The markets wore a deserted look with only shops selling essential goods being open.

There is curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow due to Corona. Please follow it. Together we have to defeat Corona, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, All the district deputy commissioners of police are on the ground. The movement of essential goods and services is being facilitated. We have placed banners on pickets and outside the gates of residential colonies to inform people about the curfew and asked them not to come outside their houses unnecessarily.

We are also monitoring the COVID helpline and assisting people facing difficulty in getting movement passes, he added.

The city police had on Friday warned that people venturing out without valid reasons, during the weekend curfew, would face arrest and prosecution for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

The weekend curfew aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling infection was clamped at 10 pm on Friday and will continue till 5 am on Monday.

The Delhi government and the police have issued e-passes to exempted category people who need to go out during the curfew for necessary services and activites like vaccination, going to railway stations, airports, buying grocery, fruits and vegetables.

Public transport, including DTC, cluster buses and metro trains, are running at reduced capacity.

On Friday, Delhi recorded its highest-ever one-day COVID-19 figures at 19,486 cases and 141 deaths were reported.

