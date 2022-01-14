Delhi Police recovers an IED in Ghazipur flower market

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police shuts traffic movement towards Ghazipur from UP
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Sachin Pilot heads for UP's Sitapur
North coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coast brace for cyclonic storm
Ending protests, farmers vacate Ghazipur border; Tikait thanks for support
Delhi: Kin of Covid victims to soon get Rs 50,000 more from disaster fund
-
An unattended bag was found in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Friday morning triggering panic in the area.
A Fire Department Official told IANS that a call was received around 10.20 a.m. regarding an unattended bag in the Ghazipur flower market after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.
Sources said that a team of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and a Bomb Disposal squad have also reached the spot.
"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," said Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU