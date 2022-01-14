Delhi Police recovers an IED in Ghazipur flower market

An unattended bag was found in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Friday morning triggering panic in the area.

A Fire Department Official told IANS that a call was received around 10.20 a.m. regarding an unattended bag in the Ghazipur flower market after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.

Sources said that a team of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and a Bomb Disposal squad have also reached the spot.

"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," said Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

