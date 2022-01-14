IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana, predicts hailstorms, heavy rains

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a 'yellow alert' for three days as hailstorm and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in

According to Dharma Raju, Scientist of Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, the trough from South interior Karnataka to south Chhattisgarh, now runs from North Interior Karnataka to north Interior Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over for two days, he said.

The IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in a few districts of

"IMD issued a yellow alert for three days as Hailstorm and Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural, Warangal Urban, Janagaon, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana," Raju said.

He further said that the local forecast for Hyderabad city and neighbourhood is a generally cloudy sky. Hyderabad city woke up to grey clouds in the early hours on Thursday morning and unseasonal rains lashed Hyderabad city.

"Forecast for next 24 hours are light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur in parts of the city. Surface winds are likely to be Easterlies/South-Easterlies with wind speeds around 6 to 10 kmph. maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively for next 24 hours," he added.

The yellow alert is a watch-out notice for isolated heavy rains.

