Delhi records 32 dengue cases in June, 143 infections so far this year

-
ALSO READ
Delhi reports 134 dengue cases this year, 23 in June; zero deaths so far
Covid-19 pandemic raised antibiotic resistant infections: Study
In Israel, Omicron variant drives confusing policy amid 4th Covid jab
Beijing reports zero local Covid-19 infections, public transport to resume
Beijing records 66 fresh Covid-19 infections locally in last 24 hours
-
As many as 32 cases of dengue were in the national capital in the month of June, taking this year's tally to 143, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data released on Monday.
The national capital reported nine new cases in a week as till June 27 Delhi had reported 134 dengue cases.
Delhi recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, and 32 cases of dengue were reported in June 27, the MCD reported.
According to the report released by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), no new cases of dengue have been reported this month till July 2.
However, zero death has been reported so far in the national capital due to the disease.
Last year, 36 cases of dengue were reported in Delhi between January 1 and July 2.
As per the report, the dengue cases in the month of June were 20 in 2020, 26 in 2019, 33 in 2018 and 60 in 2017.
Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, which was the highest number in the last five years.
Further, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019.
In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021.
Meanwhile, last year, 23 deaths were reported in the city, which was the highest since 2016.
In 2017 and 2016, a total of 10 people had died in the city. In the years that followed, four, two and one death was reported in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
The national capital also reported 27 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU