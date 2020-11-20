Delhi pollution: People wake up to hazy skies as AQI drops to 'very poor'

Delhiites once again woke up to a layer of haze lingering in the sky on Friday morning as the (AQI) in the capital dropped to the 'very poor' category after reporting 'moderate' the day before.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI of the city stands at 309 (very poor).

The area around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium reported an AQI of 281 and Major Dhyan Chand Stadium recorded 279, both in the 'poor' category, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Chandni Chowk, Dwarka, and RK Puram reported AQIs of 314, 336, and 304 respectively, all in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution in the capital.

