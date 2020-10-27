Delhi record highest single-day spike of 8,583 cases, tally over 364,000

recorded 4,853 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.64 lakh, authorities said.

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16.

Forty-four new fatalities pushed the death toll in the capital to 6,356, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.

The 4,853 fresh cases came out of the 57,210 tests conducted the previous day.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 27,873 from 25,786 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 3,64,341.

