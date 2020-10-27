West Bengal records highest single-day recovery of 3,917 Covid patients

on Tuesday reported



the highest single-day recovery of 3,917 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,14,003, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate was recorded at 87.76 per cent.

The death toll mounted to 6,604 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported from different parts of the state.

The bulletin said that the state's tally pushed to 3,57,779 as 3,957 more people tested positive for the infection.

now has 37,172 active cases, it said.

Since Monday, 42,108 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)