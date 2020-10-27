West Bengal records highest single-day recovery of 3,917 Covid patients

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal coronavirus update: State sees biggest single-day spike of 3,340 cases
West Bengal coronavirus update: State records 3,865 new cases, 61 deaths
West Bengal coronavirus update: Discharge rate improves to 78.46%
West Bengal coronavirus update: Biggest single-day jump of 1,344 cases
Shops shut, transport off roads as lockdown enforced in West Bengal
-
West Bengal on Tuesday reported
the highest single-day recovery of 3,917 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,14,003, the health department said in a bulletin.
The discharge rate was recorded at 87.76 per cent.
The death toll mounted to 6,604 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported from different parts of the state.
The bulletin said that the state's coronavirus tally pushed to 3,57,779 as 3,957 more people tested positive for the infection.
West Bengal now has 37,172 active cases, it said.
Since Monday, 42,108 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU