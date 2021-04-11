Delhi records 10,774 fresh coronavirus cases, another record high

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department.

According a bulletin issued by the department on Sunday, 48 new fatalities were also recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,283.

The fresh cases came out of the record over 1.14 lakh tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 9.43 per cent.

The previous highest single-day spike in Delhi -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 last year, while on November 19, the city recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

Delhi recorded 7,897COVID-19 cases on Saturday,while39 more people died due to the infection. The positivity rate had also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10-per cent mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate was above 15 per cent in mid-November last year.

On Friday, 8,521 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths were recorded in the national capital. This was also the first time that more than 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year amid a massive spike in cases over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the city recorded 7,437 cases. It was also the first time that over 7,000 cases were reported in a day this year.

On the two preceding days, the number of cases stood above 5,000.

On November 27 last year, the city recorded 5,482 cases. It registered 6,224 cases on November 24 and 7,486 on November 18, according to official data.

A total of 1,14,288 tests, including 76,954 RT-PCR tests and 37,334 rapid antigen tests, were conducted on Saturday, according to the latest health bulletin.

The total number cases stood at 7,25,197 on Sunday and over 6.79 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases rose to 34,341 from 28,773 a day before.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 17,093 from 15,266 on Saturday while the number of containment zones mounted to 5,705 from 5,236, the bulletin said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had warned on Wednesday that the new cases "could surpass" the previous single-day record registered in November, given the pace of the infection spread.

On Sunday, he held a meeting on COVID-19 preparedness.

