Delhi records 239 new coronavirus cases, positivity rate rise to 0.50%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi coronavirus update: 48 deaths take toll to 5,740; total cases past 306,000
Delhi coronavirus update: 4,071 fresh virus cases, 38 deaths reported
Delhi coronavirus update: 5,062 new cases; positivity rate climbs to 11.42%
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 4,116 new cases, 36 deaths
Over 1,300 people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks in public places
-
Delhi recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, as the positivity rate rose to 0.50 per cent, the Health Department said.
The new cases came from 47,689 tests, including 35,968 RT-PCR tests and 11,721 rapid antigen tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin issued by the department said.
The number of active cases stood at 1,730 on Monday. Three new deaths took the toll to 10,924, according to the data.
The positivity rate rose to 0.50 per cent from 0.31 per cent a day before.
On Sunday, 286 new cases and two deaths were recorded. The city had registered 321 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count in nearly one-and-a-half months, and a death on Saturday, and 312 cases and a fatality on Friday.
On Monday, 239 new coronavirus cases were recorded, taking the infection tally to 6,41,340, the bulletin said.
A total of 585 new cases were reported on January 1 and 384 on January 4. It had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.
The numbers had started to come down the next month, and on February 26, 256 cases were recorded, the highest daily count in February.
However, since early March, cases were again seen on the rise.
Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in the number of cases to complacency among people, not following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".
The number of people under home isolation rose to 947 on Monday from 937 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that over 6.28 lakh people had recovered till date.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU