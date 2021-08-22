Delhi records 24 new Covid-19 cases, zero death in last 24 hours

The national capital reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and zero death due to the infection for the third consecutive day on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

This is the 13th time since the start of the second Covid wave that Delhi logged zero fatality in a day.

On Saturday, the capital had reported 19 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, when 17 people were diagnosed with the infection.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city has climbed to 14,37,317, the bulletin said.

Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, it said.

The death toll now stands at 25,079.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)