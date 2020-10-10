Nepal records highest single day spike of over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases

-
-
Nepal on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 5,008 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 105,684, the health ministry said.
A total of 19,320 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.
This is the highest single-day COVID-19 spike in the country since the first case was reported on January 23 this year.
As many as 1,229 people were discharged during the period from hospitals after recovery. With this, the number of total recovered patients has reached 74,252.
A total of 1164,557 PCR tests have been conducted across the country so far, it said.
At present, there are 30,818 COVID-19 active people across the country.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country has reached 614.
