Assam reports 720 fresh Covid-19 infections, two more fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Assam's Kamrup district gets a first-of-its-kind transgender tea stall
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
Covid: Assam reports 149 new infections, three deaths, 718,452 recoveries
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
Assam floods: 14 people dead, over 800,000 affected in 29 districts
-
Assam registered 720 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,33,212, while the death count mounted to 8,010 with two more fatalities, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.
The positivity rate marginally declined to 10.83 per cent, with 6,651 samples being tested since Thursday.
Assam had logged 830 fresh cases and two deaths the previous day.
Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 46 new infections, followed by Goalpara (63), Dibrugarh (54) and Baksa (51), the bulletin said.
A total of 4,76,29,657 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state thus far, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU