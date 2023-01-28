JUST IN
Delhi records minimum temperature at 6.1 degree Celcius; air quality poor

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday

Topics
Delhi | Air Quality Index

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi AQI
Photo: ANI

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at around 22 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies during the day and becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night.

The humidity was recorded at 89 per cent at 8:30 am.

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 224 at 9 am, which was in the poor category, officials said.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:15 IST

