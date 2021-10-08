Delhi records zero Covid death, 39 new cases; positivity rate 0.06%

-
Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 39 fresh cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
Only five Covid-related deaths were reported last month -- one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.
One fatality due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month in Delhi on October 2, according to official data.
The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088.
On Friday, 39 new cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.
On Thursday, 44 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.
The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 14,39,136. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.
A total of 67,206 tests -- 46,871 RT-PCR and 20,335 rapid antigen -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate was 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.
