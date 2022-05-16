Delhi reported 377 fresh Covid-19 infections, one death in last 24 hours

on Monday reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.37 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

It had reported three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4. The city on Friday had recorded 899 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.

On Thursday, had recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate was 3.64 per cent.

With 377 fresh cases reported on Monday, the national capital's overall Covid tally increased to 1900735 while the mounted to 26,196. A total of 11,198 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the .

The number of patients under home isolation was 2726 on Saturday, the bulletin said, adding that there were 3228 active cases.

There are 9,581 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 135 (1.41 per cent) of them are occupied, it said. According to the bulletin, the number of containment zones on Monday stood at 1,486.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)