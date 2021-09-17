Maharashtra reports 3,586 new Covid-19 cases, records 67 deaths

on Friday reported 3,586 new infections and 67 fatalities, taking the caseload to 65,15,111 and death toll to 1,38,389, a health department official said.

As many as 4,410 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 63,24,720.

There are 48,451 active cases in the state now.

As many as 2,81,072 people are in home quarantine and 1,813 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.08 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The number of tests conducted in the state thus far climbed to 5,67,09,128 after 1,79,246 samples were tested during the day.

Mumbai city reported 472 new cases and three deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,37,200 and death toll to 16,042.

