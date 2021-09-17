Over 1.8 mn people inoculated against Covid-19 in Gujarat govt mega drive

-
More than 18 lakh eligible citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 till 7 pm during the mega vaccination drive organised by the Gujarat government on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Friday, an official said.
The number is likely to increase further, as the inoculation drive will end at 10 pm, the official said.
As per an official release, the state health department is continuously monitoring the drive and trying to persuade people to take the jab against the disease.
Earlier on Thursday, officials had said that the state government had set a target of covering 35 lakh persons under this drive.
"The aim is to cover more than 35 lakh beneficiaries and ensure 100 per cent vaccination in the state's 7,500 villages," additional chief secretary (Health) Manoj Aggarwal had told reporters in Gandhinagar on Thursday.
More than 100 ''Deendayal Aushadhalaya'' (dispensaries) will become operational in the state from Friday on a pilot basis, with the objective of providing health care services to the state's working class and poor families.
