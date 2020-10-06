Delhi reports nearly 2,700 fresh Covid-19 cases, adds 39 new deaths

The national capital recorded 39 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the toll to 5,581, while 2,676 fresh cases took the tally to over 2.95 lakh, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 53,591 tests conducted the previous day.

Thirty-nine new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,581,according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.

The active cases tally on Tuesday stood at 22,720.

