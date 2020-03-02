- Delhi riots LIVE: 46 dead, Oppn to demand Shah's resignation in Parliament
Delhi riots LIVE: 46 dead, Oppn to demand Shah's resignation in Parliament
Panic spread across several parts of Delhi on Sunday evening following rumours of violence. Stay tuned for latest updates on Delhi riots
A woman carrying a child walks past security forces in one of the affected regions in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters
A week after violence first erupted in Northeast Delhi, three more unidentified bodies were recovered on Sunday, raising the death toll to 45. The Delhi Police said it had registered 254 FIRs and arrested or detained 903 persons in connection with the violence so far. Forty-one of the cases were registered under the Arms Act. Three bodies were fished out from two drains in Gokalpuri on Sunday while one body was pulled out from a drain in Shiv Vihar, police said. Since Wednesday, the bodies of several riot victims, including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, have been found in drains, after violence ebbed.
Panic spread across several parts of Delhi on Sunday evening following false rumours of violence. Delhi Metro briefly shut down entry and exits at seven stations without giving any reason. Initially there were reports of violence in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar and Southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar. However, the Delhi Police and Aam Aadmi Party leaders denied any incident and appealed to all to remain calm.
The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi has left over 200 injured. These localities saw pitched battles between the pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors.
A large number of properties have been damaged. Frenzied mobs had torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.
