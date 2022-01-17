Delhi's daily Covid cases likely to go down by 4,000-5,000 today: Jain

-
ALSO READ
Omicron spreading in community in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendra Jain
Covid-19 spreading faster, people need to be cautious: Delhi Minister
DJB making efforts for 24/7 water supply in Delhi by next summer: Jain
Portable mohalla clinics envisioned for JJ colonies, dense areas in Delhi
Delhi govt making 'thorough' preparations for possible third wave: Jain
-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the city is likely to witness 4,000-5,000 less COVID-19 cases than the number reported on Sunday.
He also said the vaccination drive in Delhi completed one year on Monday and a total of 2.85 crore doses have been administered so far.
Jain said that Covid cases in the city have been reducing and Monday will be the fourth straight day when the number of cases will be lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.
Fresh cases today (Monday) are likely to be 4,000-5,000 less than over 18,000 reported yesterday (Sunday). It is expected to be around 13,000-14,000 today, Jain said in a media byte.
On the vaccination drive, he said, "First dose of Covid vaccine has been given to 100 per cent of the eligible population in Delhi while both doses have been given to 80 per cent of the targeted people. As many as 1.28 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to senior citizens, frontline workers and healthcare workers.
He added that out of 1.28 lakh precautionary doses, nearly 36,000 are administered to senior citizens, 60,000 to frontline workers and 32,000 to healthcare workers.
According to data provided by the health department, the national capital has recorded 18,286 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the positivity rate at 27.8 per cent. As many as 28 Covid deaths were reported in Sunday's health bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU