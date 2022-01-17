Delhi's daily Covid cases likely to go down by 4,000-5,000 today: Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the city is likely to witness 4,000-5,000 less COVID-19 cases than the number reported on Sunday.

He also said the vaccination drive in completed one year on Monday and a total of 2.85 crore doses have been administered so far.

Jain said that Covid cases in the city have been reducing and Monday will be the fourth straight day when the number of cases will be lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.

Fresh cases today (Monday) are likely to be 4,000-5,000 less than over 18,000 reported yesterday (Sunday). It is expected to be around 13,000-14,000 today, Jain said in a media byte.

On the vaccination drive, he said, "First dose of Covid vaccine has been given to 100 per cent of the eligible population in while both doses have been given to 80 per cent of the targeted people. As many as 1.28 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to senior citizens, frontline workers and healthcare workers.

He added that out of 1.28 lakh precautionary doses, nearly 36,000 are administered to senior citizens, 60,000 to frontline workers and 32,000 to healthcare workers.

According to data provided by the health department, the national capital has recorded 18,286 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with the positivity rate at 27.8 per cent. As many as 28 Covid deaths were reported in Sunday's health bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)