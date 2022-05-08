Delhi sees 1,422 fresh Covid-19 cases; zero fatalities a good sign

-
Delhi reported 1,422 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the viral disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded ta 5.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
A total of 26,647 Covid tests were conducted in the national capital on Saturday, it showed.
With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 infection tally rises to 18,94,254, while the death toll stands at 26,179, according to the bulletin.
The city reported 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday.
It had on Friday logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.
