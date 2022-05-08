India registers 3,451 fresh Covid-19 infections, 40 more fatalities

-
India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 3,451 fresh infections in a day, pushing the active cases of the disease to 20,635, according to Union Health Ministry data.
On Saturday, the country logged 3,805 new COVID-19 cases.
The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.
This comes as 3,079 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count of total recoveries from coronavirus to 4,25,57,495.
The country also reported 40 fatalities due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
In India, the daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.83 per cent.
With 3,60,613 COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the country has tested 84.06 crore samples to detect the infection so far.
On the vaccination front, the Health Ministry said that 190.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
So far, the Centre has provided more than 193.53 crore COVID vaccine doses to the states and union territories, out of which, over 18.47 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with them.
