Delhi sees record single-day spike of 5,891 Covid-19 cases, tally over 380k

The highest single-day rise of 5,891 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday took Delhi's tally of infection to over 3.81 lakh, authorities said.
This was the third consecutive day when over 5,000 cases have been reported in a day in the city.
On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 5,739 cases of coronavirus infection.
The national capital also recorded 47 new fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll to 6,470, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
As many as 59,641 tests for detection of COVID-19 was conducted on Thursday. The number of active cases in the city has risen to 32,363 on Friday from 30,952 the previous day, it stated.
The bulletin said the total number of cases in the city has climbed to 3,81,644.
