Madhya Pradesh reports 691 more Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, 1,074 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported
691 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,70,690, while 12 fatalities pushed the toll to 2,941, a health department official said.
He said that 1,074 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 1,58,455.
Two people each died in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Rajgarh, and one each in Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Betul and Damoh, the official said.
Of the 691 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 180, Indore 108, Gwalior 65 and Jabalpur 28.
"The cases in Indore rose to 33,953, including 681 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 24,492 with 476 fatalities. Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 12,727 and 12,306 cases respectively," he said.
Indore now has 3,085 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,538 and 668 and 323 respectively.
The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,70,690, new cases 691, death toll 2,941, recovered 1,58,455, active cases 9,294, number of people tested so far 29,08,257.
