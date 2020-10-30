Rajasthan reports over 1,700 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

on Friday reported 10 more fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 1,898, while 1,794 fresh cases pushed the tally to 1,95,213, the state health department said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 15,251, it said.

As per the bulletin, 1,78,064 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the infection is 371, followed by 182 in Jodhpur, 140 in Ajmer, 139 in Bikaner, 116 in Kota, 94 in Bharatpur, 74 in Pali, 71 in Udaipur, 56 each in Nagaur, Sikar and Alwar, 37 in Jalore, 35 in Barmer, 30 each in Bhilwara, Rajsamand and Chittorgarh, 29 in Dholpur, 28 in Jhunjhunu and 26 each in Banswara and Baran.

On Friday, recorded 1,794 new cases, including 340 in Jaipur, 223 in Jodhpur, 198 in Bikaner, 135 in Alwar, 95 in Sikar, 81 in Jhunjhunu, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)