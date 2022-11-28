Delhi woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts

A woman, along with her son, was arrested for allegedly killing her husband and chopping the body into 22 pieces in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, police said on Monday.

Poonam and Deepak kept the body parts of Anjan Das in a fridge and would dispose them of at different places in east Delhi, they said.

Poonam told police that Das had an illicit relationship and this was the reason behind the killing.

This comes days after a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, police said on Monday.

