Denied ticket by BJP for K'taka bypoll, Yediyurappa's son appeals for calm

-
ALSO READ
K'taka BJP likely to recommend MLC ticket for Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra
Indian Railways rolls back increased platform ticket price to Rs 10
Mumbai Metro One launches 'e-ticket on WhatsApp' facility for passengers
Union Minister Shripad Naik's son denied ticket to contest Goa polls
Denied BJP ticket, Utpal Parrikar to fight from Panaji as independent
-
B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Tuesday urged his supporters to exercise restraint after they launched a social media campaign against the BJP for denying a ticket to him for the June 3 Karnataka MLC bypoll.
After the candidates' list was announced sans Vijayendra's name, his supporters expressed anger and criticised BJP High Command and National Organisational Secretary B.L. Santhosh, who is known as a sworn enemy of Yediyurappa.
"All are common party workers. The party has never disappointed the capable and everyone should restrain and maintain calm and courtesy," Vijayendra said.
"My father always believed that Sangh's discipline, party organisation as real service and went on that path. The party and people of Karnataka have enabled him to take oath as chief minister for four times for the same reason," he explained.
The party has given me the post of vice-president and nursing my leadership. At this stage, if criticism, announcements, unnecessary comments are aired in social media, it will be detrimental to the sentiments of my father and not a support, he said.
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the high command has chosen the candidates from the list sent by state BJP unit. "This is my team," he said.
Core Committee has recommended the name of Vijayendra unanimously. "He has other opportunities in the party. All calculations are made while issuing tickets. Vijayendra is vice-president of the party and has more responsibilities," he said.
Yediyurappa was hopeful of getting MLC ticket and ensured the entry of his son into state cabinet with a prominent post. It is to be seen how Yediyurappa who has been snubbed by the party reacts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU