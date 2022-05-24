Sebi issues Rs 3.12 cr demand notice to NSE's ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna

-
ALSO READ
ED questions ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in money laundering case
Chitra Ramkrishna moves Delhi HC in NSE case; judge recuses from hearing
Who is the mysterious yogi in the NSE saga?
TMS Ep116: Russia-Ukraine crisis, NSE, markets, red herring prospectus
CBI issues LOCs against Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, former NSE COO
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday sent a notice to NSE's former chief Chitra Ramkrishna asking her to pay Rs 3.12 crore in a case related to governance lapses at the stock exchange, and warned of arrest and attachment of assets and bank accounts if she fails to make the payment within 15 days.
The notice came after Ramkrishna failed to pay the fine imposed on her by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
In an order dated February 11, Sebi had slapped a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna for alleged governance lapses in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the Group Operating Officer and Advisor when she was at the helm of NSE as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as well as for sharing confidential information of the company with an unidentified person.
Apart from penalising Ramkrishna, Sebi had imposed a penalty on Ravi Narain, who was the predecessor of Ramkrishna, and Subramanian and others.
In its fresh notice, Sebi directed Ramkrishna to pay Rs 3.12 crore, which includes interest and recovery cost, within 15 days.
In the event of non-payment of dues, the markets regulator will recover the amount by attaching and selling her moveable and immoveable property. Besides, Ramkrishna faces attachment of her bank accounts and arrest.
Ramkrishna is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after she was arrested by the CBI on March 6 in the NSE co-location scam case and investigation linked to other governance lapses at the bourse.
Last month, the regulator issued similar demand notices to Narain and Subramanian.
In April, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) admitted Ramkrishna's plea against the Sebi order in relation to governance lapses at the bourse and directed her to deposit an amount of Rs 2 crore.
The appellate tribunal had also directed NSE to deposit more than Rs 4 crore towards leave encashment and deferred bonus of Ramkrishna in an escrow account as against Sebi's direction where the amount was to be parked in the Investor Protection Fund Trust.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU