Sebi issues Rs 3.12 cr demand notice to NSE's ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna

Capital markets regulator on Tuesday sent a notice to NSE's former chief asking her to pay Rs 3.12 crore in a case related to governance lapses at the stock exchange, and warned of arrest and attachment of assets and bank accounts if she fails to make the payment within 15 days.

The notice came after Ramkrishna failed to pay the fine imposed on her by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In an order dated February 11, had slapped a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna for alleged governance lapses in a case related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the Group Operating Officer and Advisor when she was at the helm of as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as well as for sharing confidential information of the company with an unidentified person.

Apart from penalising Ramkrishna, had imposed a penalty on Ravi Narain, who was the predecessor of Ramkrishna, and Subramanian and others.

In its fresh notice, Sebi directed Ramkrishna to pay Rs 3.12 crore, which includes interest and recovery cost, within 15 days.

In the event of non-payment of dues, the markets regulator will recover the amount by attaching and selling her moveable and immoveable property. Besides, Ramkrishna faces attachment of her bank accounts and arrest.

Ramkrishna is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail after she was arrested by the CBI on March 6 in the co-location scam case and investigation linked to other governance lapses at the bourse.

Last month, the regulator issued similar demand notices to Narain and Subramanian.

In April, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) admitted Ramkrishna's plea against the Sebi order in relation to governance lapses at the bourse and directed her to deposit an amount of Rs 2 crore.

The appellate tribunal had also directed to deposit more than Rs 4 crore towards leave encashment and deferred bonus of Ramkrishna in an escrow account as against Sebi's direction where the amount was to be parked in the Investor Protection Fund Trust.

