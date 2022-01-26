Union Minister Shripad Naik's son denied ticket to contest Goa polls

-
After denying a ticket to former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar, the BJP has said no to Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik's son, Siddesh, who wanted to contest from the Cumbhrjua Assembly constituency.
In its second and final list of official candidates released by the BJP on Wednesday, the party has allotted the ticket to Janita Madkaikar, wife of sitting BJP MLA Pandurang Madkaikar.
The BJP has also allotted a ticket to sitting MLA and Speaker of the state Assembly Rajesh Patnekar (Bicholim), Joseph Sequeira (Calangute), Antonio Fernandes (St. Cruz), Narayan Naik (Cortalim) and Anthony Barbosa (Curtorim).
The denial of a ticket to Siddesh Naik, a former state president of the Goa BJP's youth wing is expected to stir another round of debate within the party, especially after the turmoil caused by the rejection of Utpal Parrikar's claim for a ticket to contest from the Panaji Assembly constituency, which was represented by his late father since 1994.
Utpal, who resigned from the BJP last week, has announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from Panaji.
The state Assembly polls in Goa are scheduled to be held on February 14.
