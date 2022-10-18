Despite being literate, someone can be terrorist: Rajnath Singh on 9/11

Union Defence Minister Monday recalled the masterminds of 9/11, Khalid Sheikh and Mohammed Atta while addressing at the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar. "Despite studying a lot, someone can be a Khalid Sheikh or Mohammed Atta", said at the event.

Defence Minister was addressing in the second convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event accompanying .

"India, too, has many such instances where youths were involved in terrorism. They were not illiterate & were graduates. Despite studying a lot, and being a trained pilot, someone can be a Khalid Sheikh or Mohammed Atta", Rajnath Singh said.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh also held fruitful discussions with defence ministers of various African nations. Ahead of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue which is scheduled for Tuesday.

India-Africa Defence Dialogue will be held today on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the Ministry of Defence said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host the Defence Ministers of African Nations during the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) during the dialogue. The broad theme of the dialogue is 'India-Africa: Adopting Strategy for Synergising and Strengthening Defence and Security Cooperation.'

Rajnath Singh also met with Ethiopian Defence Minister Abraham Belay. He also exchanged views with Mauritania's Minister of Defence Nationale (MDN), Hanin Ould Sidi while in Gujarat.

Moreover, Defence Minister met with the Defence Minister of the Central African Republic, Ramaeaux Claude Bireau. Following his meeting, Rajnath tweeted, "Wonderful interaction with the Defence Minister of Central African Republic, Mr. Ramaeaux Claude Bireau in Gandhinagar."

"Glad to interact with the Defence Minister of Republic of Gambia, Mr. Sering Modou Njie in Gandhinagar today. Had warm and fruitful discussions with the Defence Minister of Republic of Ghana, Mr Dominic Aduna Bingab Nitiwul in Gandhinagar," Rajnath wrote in a series of tweets after meetings with counterparts from Gambia and Ghana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)