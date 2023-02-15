JUST IN
One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Bhagwat
Startup launches drone-delivery of medicines in Kolkata to beat traffic
Allahabad HC issues notice to complainant in Azam Khan's plea, seeks reply
Hindu temple defaced in Canada; India seeks action against perpetrators
'Guilty won't just be suspended but jailed': UP deputy CM on Kanpur deaths
Latest LIVE: Section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to open for commuters today
Global Investor Summit, G20 meets gave recognition to new UP: CM Yogi
TMS Ep369: Inflation, investor protection, new-age tech stocks, Pension
Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Canadian FM on defence cooperation
People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Bhagwat
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Developing critical defence components indigenously: DRDO chief Samir Kamat

The premier defence organisation has also indigenously developed an engine with 180 HP capacity for the UAV Tapas

Topics
DRDO | Defence Projects | Defence ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Samir V Kamat
DRDO Chief Dr Samir V Kamat

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on developing a precision guidance kit, a seat ejection system for the pilots and pyrotechnic cartridges, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat has said.

The DRDO is also coming up with an engine for its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Tapas.

"We are working on the precision guidance kit. We have developed the seat ejection system, a life-saving product for the pilots and several pyrotechnic cartridges," Kamat told reporters on Tuesday at the Yelahanka Air Force Base, where the 14th edition of the biennial Aero India-2023 is underway.

The premier defence organisation has also indigenously developed an engine with 180 HP capacity for the UAV Tapas. "This engine has been indigenously developed and very soon, maybe in two months, it will be a part of Tapas. It can go up to 17,000 ft altitude and it has worked satisfactorily," he said.

The DRDO chief said the organisation has displayed 321 products at the Aero India show, including some critical components. "In the Aero India, we have showcased some of our air delivered bombs and many are on display," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DRDO

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 09:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU