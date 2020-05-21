DGCA calls meet with airlines today for resumption of domestic operations

India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has called a meeting with representatives of all on Thursday morning to discuss the matter in respect of resumption of Domestic Civil Air Operations in a calibrated manner.

The meeting will be held at the headquarters of the and in order to maintain social distancing guidelines, two persons from each airline are only allowed in the meeting, said a official.





Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that domestic flight operations will resume from May 25 noting that all and airports were ready but it is not viable to keep the middle seat vacant as it will lead to hike in the ticket price and prescribed social distancing norms would still not be met.

"Domestic flights will commence from May 25. Initially, only a small percentage of the total number of domestic flights will be operated. Then depending on the experience, we gain, we will increase the number of flights. It was necessary. We have to live with now. All and airports are ready," Puri told ANI.