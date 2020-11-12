DGGI's Mumbai Zonal Unit busts Rs 408-crore GST fraud, arrests 4

-
ALSO READ
Delhi man held by DGGI in Rs 190 crore fake input tax credit case
GST collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September, highest this fiscal
Faltering federalism: GST Council meeting failure is not a good sign
GST-registered businesses to get pre-filled return form soon: GSTN CEO
CAG findings on IGST sharing may strain Centre-state relations further
-
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) here has arrested directors of four companies on charge of involvement in GST fraud totalling Rs 408 crore, an official said here on Thursday.
The DGGI's Mumbai Zonal Unit booked the Directors of Rane Megastructure Ptv Ltd, ACS Hardwar and Networking, Keshariya Metal Pvt Ltd, and its group company Shailaja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd.
They were accused of availing and utilising as well as passing on fictitious Input Tax Credits (ITCs) of Rs 408.67 crore on the basis of invoices received and issued without any actual supply of goods or services.
The DGGI-MZU probe revealed that ACS Hardware fraudulently claimed Rs 85.35 crore without supplying any good/services, and the same amount was passed on to Rane Megastructures on the strength of invoices with taxable value of Rs 474 crore, without any supplies.
Rane Megastructure further passed on the ITC of Rs 85.44 crore to another company without actual supply. The bogus ITCs were passed in a linear manner in which the ultimate beneficiary availed it and utilised it either for payment of own output tax liability or claiming refund of unutilised ITC.
In another instance, a group of companies like Keshariya Metal, Kajal Trading Co, Hi-Tech Impex, Gravity Alloys, and Sunshine Impex were found involved in creating fake invoices with the aim of availing and passing on ineligible ITCs of Rs 103.78 crore on the basis of fraudulent bills without actually supplying goods/services.
The third case involved Shailaja Commercial Trade Frenzy Ltd which issued and received bogus invoices with GST fraud of Rs 48.69 crore, which is illegal under the CGST Act, 2017, and a cognizable and non-bailable offence.
The four accused were presented in a designated court and were remanded in judicial custody till November 24, said an official.
Further investigations in the matter are underway.
--IANS
qn/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU