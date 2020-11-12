Jharkhand passes resolution seeking inclusion of Sarna as separate religion

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand allows intra-state transport services in view of JEE/NEET exams
Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: J P Nadda
Jharkhand: JMM chief Shibu Soren, wife test positive for Covid-19
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition, plot to 'destabilise' state govt
JMM Chief Shibu Soren, diagnosed with coronavirus, shifted to hospital
-
The Jharkhand Assembly has
unanimously passed a resolution seeking the inclusion of Sarna as a separate religion in Census, 2021.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the resolution, passed during a special one-day Assembly session on Wednesday, will now be sent to the Centre for approval.
The opposition parties gave a proposal demanding a discussion on the resolution, which Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato accepted.
BJP legislators proposed an amendment to the resolution seeking removal of the oblique from 'tribal/Sarna' word in it.
Soren said his government is sensitive to people's sentiments and accepted the amendment, after which all the parties supported the resolution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU