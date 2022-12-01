DigiYatra data will be saved in decentralised manner, says Scindia

-
ALSO READ
Scindia to execute power show during Amit Shah's Gwalior visit on Oct 16
Delhi, Bengaluru airports start facial recognition for quicker boarding
Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for Android platform
India to see 400 mn air travellers in 7-10 years, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Black balloons released at Vijayawada airport during PM Modi's visit
-
Passenger data shared for DigiYatra will be saved in an encrypted format in a decentralised manner, according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The government on Thursday launched DigiYatra, which is based on facial recognition technology for air passengers, at Delhi, Bangalore and Varanasi airports.
DigiYatra will be launched at four more airports -- Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada and Kolkata -- by March next year.
Later, DigiYatra will be rolled out at other airports in the country, Scindia said at a briefing here.
It will be available for passengers taking domestic flights.
At Delhi airport, DigiYatra will be available for passengers taking domestic flights from Terminal 3 (T3).
Scindia said DigiYatra data is stored in a decentralised manner.
The minister was responding to queries about the privacy of data shared for DigiYatra.
The data will be saved in an encrypted format and blockchain technology is being used. The data is stored in passengers' phones and the data shared with the airport is purged 24 hours after the journey, the minister said.
DigiYatra is based on facial recognition technology and will make the boarding process faster and seamless.
Further, DigiYatra will ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with airlines departure control system and only designated passengers can enter the terminal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 14:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU