Child marriages will be eliminated in Assam by 2026, says CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Monday that his government is determined to eliminating the child marriage menace by 2026 from the state.
Samra, while replying to a question by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, said, "The state government has taken a series of measures to stop child marriages."
"Child marriage must be stopped in Assam by 2026. To put an end to it, our government will take decisive measures in coming days," he continued.
The Chief Minister further said, that the state government has set aside Rs 200 crore in this budget to oppose each case of child marriage. There will be a mission against child marriages.
"We will start a campaign against child marriage in the state, and we will make arrests around once every two to three months. A helpline will be set up. Thus far, charge sheets were given in 900 cases and the police followed the law," stated Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He added that his government had taken steps to spread awareness against child marriages.
"Our government will strive towards the victim's rehabilitation by offering scholarships, free schooling, and free rice programmes," Sarma added.
First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 22:11 IST
