'Don't play games': SC asks Bitcoin scam accused to share info with ED

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
No Bitcoin scam: BJP dismisses Congress' claim of cover up in Karnataka
Jharkhand HC defers hearing into Lalu's petition in a fodder scam case
Enforcement Directorate summons Jacqueline Fernandez again in PMLA case
Bank loan fraud: Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 100-cr worth assets
-
The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up Ajay Bhardwaj, the accused in the Gain Bitcoin scam, for not complying with its direction to divulge details of the username and password of cryptocurrency wallets to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhardwaj, representing the ED, submitted before a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that Bhardwaj was not cooperating with the investigation agency, and he has not shared the username and password of the crypto currency wallets.
The ED, in a status report, said on March 28, during the course of hearing before the top court, the counsel for the petitioner made a statement that some part of the material is in possession of Pune police and the petitioner has disclosed relevant details.
"The petitioner never appeared before the Pune police at any point of time nor any details/ material pertaining to crimea..registered at Dattawadi Police Station and Nigadi Police Station were provided by the petitioner and the contention of the petitioner is completely false and misleading," said the report.
Bhati said Bitcoin fraud is not through normal banking channels, and the wallets are with the family members. "Here proceedings are under PMLA, IPC. Bitcoins are taxable as an asset class. It's a ponzi scheme", said Bhati, seeking custodial interrogation of Bhardwaj.
The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, told Bhardwaj's counsel: "The dignity of the Supreme Court has to be maintained. We are not some Tis Hazari Court..."
Asking Bhardwaj to share the username and password, the bench added: "You will have to give the same and you can't play with the court. We had recorded in our last order. We will have to dismiss it for non-compliance. Otherwise, you think that the Supreme Court is a district court where you can play all the games."
On March 28, the top court had asked Bhardwaj to disclose the username and password of his crypto wallet to the ED. After learning that Bhardwaj was willing to share the information in presence of his lawyer, the bench told his counsel: "What is this? I want the lawyer to give the password? First comply with the order. You don't need hardware and software for the password."
Bhardwaj's counsel contended that Pune police officers had changed the password of 2 crypto wallets and had transferred 1,200 bitcoins. The bench replied: "Whatever you have, please submit."
The top court was hearing a petition filed by Bhardwaj seeking quashing of the case against him. He, along with his brother Amit Bhardwaj, the alleged mastermind who died recently, is accused of running a multi-level marketing scheme promising huge returns to investors.
The ED in its status report said: "The investigation conducted so far revealed that Amit Bhardwaj in connivance of petitioner, Vivek Bhardwaj, Mahender Bhardwaj and others i.e., multi-level marketing agents and associates have collected 80,000 Bitcoins as proceeds of crime."
--IANS
ss/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU