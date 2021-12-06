DRDO installed 931 Oxygen PSA plants during Covid-19 pandemic: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM CARES fund
Commissioned 10 PSA oyxgen plants in J'Khand, says Tata Steel Foundation
45 PSA oxygen plants commissioned in govt hospitals in Delhi: Health dept
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of pressure swing adsorption plants
DRDO Chairman briefs VP on in-house developed equipment to tackle Covid
-
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has installed 931 oxygen pressure swing absorption (PSA) plants across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.
In his written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said, "A total of 931 PSA plants have been installed by DRDO under PM Cares Fund at 869 sites during COVID-19 pandemic."
Out of the 931 plants, 103 have been established in Uttar Pradesh, 62 in Tamil Nadu, 56 in Madhya Pradesh, 49 in West Bengal and 48 in Rajasthan, the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU