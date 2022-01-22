R-Day parade: Tableau of Haryana to showcase replica of Neeraj Chopra

-
-
Haryana will showcase the life-size replica of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in the form of a tableau during the 2022 Republic Day parade which will be held at Rajpath in the national capital on January 26.
According to the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, a total of ten Olympians will be a part of the tableau.
"This time the tableau of Haryana will be included in the parade of 26 January. 10 Olympians will be part of the tableau. The life-size replica of Neeraj Chopra will be its main attraction. The tableau will be officially introduced in Delhi today. This tableau has been prepared by the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages," informed DPR Haryana in a tweet.
This year, for the first time in 75 years, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am but with a 30-minute delay forced by COVID-19 restrictions and homage to Jammu and Kashmir security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.
A senior police officer said that every year Republic Day parade used to start at 10 am, but this year it will start at 10.30 am.
Tableaus will go till Red Fort and will be parked over there for public display but marching contingents will stop at National Stadium.
Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, artists performing in Cultural events on Republic Day are not allowed to meet anyone. They travel in sanitized vehicles and are kept isolated to avoid getting infected, he added.
Meanwhile, the Central Government has decided to start the Republic Day celebrations every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
