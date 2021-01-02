Driverless operations to begin in Delhi Metro's pink line by mid 2021

-
-
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced that Pink Line will also have driverless operations by mid of 2021.
"After starting driverless services on the 37 km long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 59 km long Pink Line (Majlis Park - Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021," DMRC tweeted.
In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden).
After both lines become driverless, Delhi Metro will have a driverless network length of about 94 kilometres, which will be approximately nine per cent of the world's total driverless metro network.
The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including Noida-Greater Noida).
