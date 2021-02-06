Drone cameras deployed at Tikri to monitor situation amid 'chakka jam'

-
ALSO READ
NIA filing cases against those supporting farmers' protest, farmers allege
Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab MPs protesting over farm bills at Jantar Mantar
Farmers' protest over Centre's three new agri bills continues for 20th day
Tractors to Twitter: India's protesting farmers battle on highway, online
Delegation of farmers to meet agriculture minister amid agri laws protests
-
Drone cameras were deployed at Tikri border on Saturday to monitor the law and order situation in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer unions who were protesting against the farm laws for over two months at the national capital's border.
Farmers on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6. Due to that heavy police personnel deployed across Delhi-NCR including Shahjahanpur (Delhi-Rajasthan) border.
Around 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region to maintain law and order situation here. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, police said.
"Around 50,000 personnel of Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry and exit, in view of any disturbance," Delhi Police said.
Meanwhile, security across Delhi tightened today with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads ahead of the proposed 'chakka jam' by farmer unions.
Heavy deployment of police personnel seen at Red Fort, as a preventive measure to dispel actions resulting from the calls for 'chakka jam.'
Police along with the barricading measures at the Minto Bridge area deployed. The area has been blockaded as a peremptory counter-measure to thwart the calls. Barbed wires placed over police barricades seen in Delhi's ITO area.
Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU