Durga Raghunath returns to Zomato as Senior V-P, quits Express Digital

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm on Monday said it has appointed Digital Media Services CEO, as senior vice president - Growth, effective from December 21, 2018.

This will be the second stint of Raghunath with

She will be responsible for managing new businesses like Zomato's upcoming food events vertical and SneakPeek - Zomato's recent foray into video content, the company said in a statement.

Raghunath will also be spearheading ad innovations for and further help monetisation of the country's largest food app.

"I am excited to have Durga back with us, to help Zomato accelerate its growth trajectory for years to come," Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said.

Raghunath was the founder-CEO of Firstpost. She has also served as the CEO of Network 18 digital. Raghunath was also the co-founder and CEO Juggdigital-first a digital first publishing startup.