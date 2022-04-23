EAM Jaishankar calls on Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth on Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to arrive in India today for 8-day visit
Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth starts 8-day India visit from Sunday
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
India's stature grown significantly, world expects more from country: EAM
EAM Jaishankar on 4-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka starting today
-
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday called on visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here.
Taking to Twitter after their meeting, Jaishankar said: "Pleased to call on PM of Mauritius @KumarJugnauth. Discussed advancing our development partnership and economic cooperation. India remains solidly committed to this truly special relationship."
The Prime Minister, who is on an eight-day visit to India, arrived in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday. He is being accompanied by a high-level team and his wife Kobita Jugnauth.
The Prime Minister participated in the inauguration ceremony of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on Tuesday and also participated in the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the following day.
The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence.
On Thursday, Pravind Jugnauth offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
--IANS
avr/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU