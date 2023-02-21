Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala: NCS

An of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56 km north of Dharamshala, at 10

The epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.

"An of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 56km north of Dharamshala, at around 10:38 pm, yesterday. The depth of the was 10 km below the ground," the Center for Seismology said in the statement.

Earlier on February 19, an earthquake struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported.

According to sources, the tremors occurred at around 7:13 am on Sunday and lasted for 3.4 seconds. Fearful residents rushed out of their homes onto the streets.

On the same day, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale also struck .

According to the Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said.

