Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Sikkim; PM takes stock of situation

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said, with tremors being also felt in the eastern states of Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.
The quake occurred at 8.49 PM at a depth of 10 kilometres near the India-Bhutan border, the NCS said.
In Sikkim, panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses. There was no immediate report of any major damage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Sikkiam, Bihar and Assam and took stock of the situation in eastern India following the quake, government sources said.
"PM Narendra Modi is taking stock of the damage due to the earthquake. He is speaking to chief ministers of all 4 affected states and has already spoken to the CMs of Bihar, Assam and Sikkim," the sources said.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and enquired about her well-being as she is in Siliguri, where the tremors were felt.
"Had telephone conversation @MamataOfficial to enquire her well-being as Earthquake Tremors Felt In North Bengal. Hon'ble CM is at Siliguri presently. Relieved to learn all well at her end," he tweeted.
The Himalayas are prone to earthquakes and are known for high-seismic activity.
