Moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Nagaon in Assam

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale hits Nagaon in Assam on Thursday morning.
As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 6:56 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 06:56:06 IST, Lat: 26.10 and Long: 93.01, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 65km SSE of Tezpur, Assam, India,: NCS tweeted.
No damage or casualty has been reported yet.
