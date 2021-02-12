High intensity earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India

A high intensity of magnitude 6.1 hit Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India on Friday night.

According to the Centre for Sesimology, the epicentre of the quake was Amritsar.

The occurred at a depth of 10 km at 10.34 pm, it added.

However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

